Abstract

Background and Objectives: Considering the documented impact of attitudes towards aging on quality of life, this study aimed to explore hope in life and its association with attitudes towards aging across various age groups in Qom, Iran.



Methods: This cross-sectional study, conducted in 2021-2022, included 83 children (8-15 years old) and 340 adults (16 years old and above) selected from different age groups based on the Statistical Center of Iran's classification. The systematic random sampling method was used, considering the frequency percentage of each group from the 2015 census. Data were collected through a demographic form, Kogan's Attitudes Toward Older People Scale (KAOPS), and Snyder's Hope questionnaire. Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS-24, incorporating Pearson's correlation coefficient, independent sample t-tests, ANOVA, and linear regression.



Results: The mean and standard deviation of hope in life and attitude towards aging were 25.97±5.81 (ranging from 6 to 36) and 137.38±21.65 (ranging from 34 to 238) in the children's group, and 27.54±4.92 (ranging from 8 to 32) and 154.66±17.30 (ranging from 34 to 238) in the adults' group, respectively. Pearson's correlation coefficient revealed a significant relationship between hope in life and attitude towards aging only in the age groups of 16-24 years (r=0.220, P<0.05) and 25-44 years (r=0.273, P<0.01), while this relationship was not significant in other groups (P>0.05).



Conclusion: Although the relationship between attitude towards aging and hope in life was not strong or significant across all age groups, given the average levels of hope in life across all age groups, promoting positivity and elucidating the positive attributes of aging and the importance of elderly individuals in society can enhance individuals' outlook towards their future life.

