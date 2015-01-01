Abstract

Extant literature suggests that many individuals obtain firearms because they perceive the world as unsafe and believe that firearm ownership increases physical protection. Converging evidence suggests that firearm owners are vulnerable to uncertainty and experience chronic anticipatory anxiety in daily life; however, biological sex is thought to potentially moderate this association. Studies have yet to examine this hypothesis using objective markers of anticipatory anxiety. The present study therefore examined the impact of handgun ownership and biological sex on psychophysiological reactivity to predictable (P-) and unpredictable (U-) threat (N = 133). Male and female adult participants were classified into two groups: a) individuals who do not currently own any handguns (n = 52), and b) individuals who currently own one or more handguns (n = 81). Startle eyeblink potentiation was recorded as an index of aversive reactivity during a well-validated threat-of-shock paradigm designed to probe anticipatory anxiety (during U-threat) and fear (during P-threat).



RESULTS revealed no main effect of group on startle reactivity to P- or U-threat. Females displayed greater startle reactivity to threat (P- and U-) compared with males. The main effect was qualified by a significant group x biological sex interaction. Male handgun owners exhibited greater startle to U-threat, but not P-threat, relative to non-handgun owners. There was no effect of group on startle reactivity in females.



FINDINGS revealed that biological sex and threat type influenced threat reactivity. Male handgun owners displayed increased sensitivity to stressors that are uncertain, which may reflect an objective mechanism related to firearm ownership.

