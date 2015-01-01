Abstract

Lasers combined with GNSS can be used to create a safer design of automobiles. Laser sensors can detect if an accident has taken place. Combination of both the data can be used to inform fire brigade, ambulance, friends and family in case of accident. This technology can save lives and avoidable injuries. It can be new dimension in automobile safety and is comparable to airbags or seatbelts. Multiple GNSS were used in parallel for more accuracy, network coverage and reliability. Combination of satellite phones and sim card was used to ensure that the message reaches even in the presence of network, software and hardware failures. Multiple sensors such as gyroscope, accelerometer and proximity sensor were used to increase the accuracy of observations. A vehicle can become debris and disintegrate. A vehicle can fall into an underground pit and reach a place where no network connectivity is available.

