Luo S, Chen G, Xu J. Int. J. Veh. Safety 2022; 12(3/4): 307-321.

(Copyright © 2022, Inderscience Publishers)

10.1504/IJVS.2022.129626

Road conditions at interchanges are more complicated than those on basic freeway segments, which results in high probability of risky situations. To simulate the driving safety of an articulated vehicle on a typical interchange, a virtual vehicle model is developed and validated. Driving simulations are conducted on each ramp of the interchange. Influences of longitudinal velocity and road friction are discussed. The results show that the lateral accelerations increase with increased driving speed or decreased curve radius. The articulated vehicle body rolls to the inside of the circular curves and transition curves, and the roll angles increase with the decrease in speed. The low-speed heavy vehicle might roll over to the inside of the large banked curves. The allowed driving speeds are decreased and the critical speeds for sideslip are obtained at low friction conditions. Accident prevention methods are suggested to enhance the driving safety on the interchange.


Language: en
