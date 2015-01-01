Abstract

Since pedestrians are Vulnerable Road Users (VRU), the collision proportion and casualty rate are still high between vehicle and pedestrian, while the current Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) system lacks relative overall pedestrian test scenarios. Based on the National Automobile Accident In-depth Investigation System (NAIS) in-depth accident data about the collision accidents between passenger car and pedestrian in 220 cases, five typical AEB pedestrian system scenarios are obtained by clustering analysis and chi-square test in this paper; then, based on the second typical scenario, three more severe test scenarios are obtained by analysing pedestrian-vehicle collision avoidance model and the actual road traffic situation in China from the perspective of user acceptance; finally, eight times field operation test shows that the test vehicle is subject to premature braking. This paper provides a reference for establishment and further optimisation of AEB pedestrian test scenario in China.

Language: en