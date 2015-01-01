Abstract

Today, the use of mobile phones has become a concern due to the advancement of technology. The aim of this study is to investigate the status of mobile phone addiction in drivers of Khuzestan province. The statistical population of the study was 120 drivers who had the experience of accidents and 120 drivers who had no accidents were selected by simple random sampling. In this study, the standard mobile phone addiction questionnaire was used. The results showed that there is a significant difference between the rate of mobile phone addiction of injured and non-injured drivers (P <0.01). There is a significant difference in the rate of mobile phone addiction of accident and non-accident drivers based on the duration of mobile phone use, marital status and their driving history (P <0.05). According to the results, the relationship between cell phone addiction and the occurrence of traffic accidents is obvious.

