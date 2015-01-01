Abstract

In order to study the influence of speed, slope angle and ground adhesion coefficient on wheeled farm tractor lateral stability, this paper proposes a dynamic mechanical lateral stability of wheeled farm tractor model caused by road obstacles on slope. The model constructs the stability evaluation indexes to judge the stability of the farm tractor. The geometric size and mass of JIN-MA300 farm tractor are used to analyse and calculate the stability of the farm tractor. The analysis shows that the height of obstacles on the slope and the speed of the farm tractor are proportional to the farm tractor rollover index (TRI); the farm tractor sideslip index (TSI) decreases with the increase of speed. The TRI and TSI are calculated at different obstacle heights and vehicle speeds. The results reveal that both TRI and TSI increase with the obstacle height; the vehicle speed has a great influence on TRI.

