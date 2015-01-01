Abstract

A stability control method for high-speed autonomous vehicles based on linear time-varying model predictive control (LTV-MPC) considering the impact of road environment is proposed. To ensure the accuracy of the prediction model and the driving stability of the vehicle, a yaw dynamics model is established considering the road curvature, lateral position deviation and tyre slip rate. In order to reduce the influence of the road environment on path following effect, the reference road is segmented by Bézier curve and the road curvature was extracted in real time. Through the analysis of the stable driving state of high-speed vehicles, the yaw stability envelope and the feasible road area envelope are established to ensure the handling stability and driving safety of vehicles.

Language: en