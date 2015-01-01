Abstract

In response to the issue of whether the AR-HUD system can effectively manage information complexity and improve driving safety, this article applied a driving simulator to experimentally measure the response ability of participants to risks in five risky driving scenarios. The experiment results showed that the augmented reality head-up display (AR-HUD) system can significantly improve the subjects' attention to risky dynamic areas of interest (AOI) in night driving situations, as well as reduce the difficulty of processing information in risky driving scenarios, thus reducing cognitive load. In terms of reaction time, the AR-HUD system can significantly reduce the driver perception time for risk driving scenarios and thus they can respond more quickly to high-risk situations. The experimental conclusions validate the role of AR-HUD technology in improving driving safety and driving behaviour and provide a new direction for further development of in-vehicle information systems (IVIS).

