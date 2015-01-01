Abstract

Drive-by-wire technologies have greatly expanded mobility options for diverse drivers. This study presents a cellphone-inspired portable human-machine-interface (HMI) that integrates directional control, brake, and throttle functionality into a single holistic device. A nonlinear adaptive control technique and an optimal control approach based on driver intent are proposed for combined longitudinal and lateral vehicle guidance. Designed to assist disabled drivers by minimising arm and leg movements, the device was tested in a driving simulator platform. Human subjects evaluated the mechatronic system through obstacle avoidance and city road driving tests, with a conventional steering wheel and pedals used for comparison.



RESULTS show that the mobile driving interface with the proposed control scheme improved driver performance by up to 55.8% compared to traditional driving systems during aggressive manoeuvres. The system's superior performance during certain vehicle manoeuvres and participants approval implies its potential as an alternative driving adaptation for disabled drivers.

