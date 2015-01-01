|
Wang C, Alexander K, Pidgeon P, Wagner J. Int. J. Veh. Des. 2023; 92(1): 42-70.
(Copyright © 2023, Inderscience Publishers)
Drive-by-wire technologies have greatly expanded mobility options for diverse drivers. This study presents a cellphone-inspired portable human-machine-interface (HMI) that integrates directional control, brake, and throttle functionality into a single holistic device. A nonlinear adaptive control technique and an optimal control approach based on driver intent are proposed for combined longitudinal and lateral vehicle guidance. Designed to assist disabled drivers by minimising arm and leg movements, the device was tested in a driving simulator platform. Human subjects evaluated the mechatronic system through obstacle avoidance and city road driving tests, with a conventional steering wheel and pedals used for comparison.
Language: en