SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhao Z, Yuan K, Du J, Wang Y, Huang Y, Chen H. Int. J. Veh. Des. 2023; 92(2/3/4): 357-381.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Inderscience Publishers)

DOI

10.1504/IJVD.2023.134754

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To realise a safe trajectory planning and control performance based on model predictive control (MPC) and investigate the effects of MPC horizons on the system performance, this paper proposes a longitudinal-lateral decoupled trajectory planning method with a safety guarantee principle and develops an MPC tracking controller using the vehicle dynamics model. Besides, the effects of the planning horizon and the control horizon on lane-changing performance are investigated. Finally, a comprehensive evaluation indicator considering safety, comfort, and efficiency is proposed to provide recommended prediction horizons for different styles of driving behaviour. Several cases are studied and the results validate the effectiveness of the proposed method.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print