Abstract

To realise a safe trajectory planning and control performance based on model predictive control (MPC) and investigate the effects of MPC horizons on the system performance, this paper proposes a longitudinal-lateral decoupled trajectory planning method with a safety guarantee principle and develops an MPC tracking controller using the vehicle dynamics model. Besides, the effects of the planning horizon and the control horizon on lane-changing performance are investigated. Finally, a comprehensive evaluation indicator considering safety, comfort, and efficiency is proposed to provide recommended prediction horizons for different styles of driving behaviour. Several cases are studied and the results validate the effectiveness of the proposed method.

Language: en