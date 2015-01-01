SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhang Q, Zhou H, Liu Z, Zhao L. Int. J. Veh. Des. 2023; 93(1/2): 1-23.

(Copyright © 2023, Inderscience Publishers)

10.1504/IJVD.2023.134720

unavailable

The coupled longitudinal and lateral dynamics control plays an important role in improving the vehicle motion performance. It is very complex to describe the lateral tyre force with a coupled longitudinal and lateral dynamics, thus making it difficult to establish a lateral dynamics model and design a sideslip angle observer. In this paper, based on the piecewise affine (PWA) description of the lateral force, a novel lateral dynamics modelling method is proposed considering coupled longitudinal dynamics. Firstly, a nominal PWA model of the lateral force is established. Secondly, by regarding the slip ratio and the dynamic load as varying parameters, we obtain a novel PWA lateral dynamics model which can describe the influence of the slip ratio on the lateral dynamics. Finally, the switched T-S observer is presented. Simulation results show the effectiveness of the proposed PWA model and the designed observer.


Language: en
