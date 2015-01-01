Abstract

The coordination control of steering and braking system is the key technology for vehicle stability control under high-speed and low adhesion limit conditions. The concept of equal reserve capacity of tyre longitudinal and lateral forces is proposed in the paper, which provides a novel idea for tyre force distribution. On this basis, a steering and braking combined path tracking control method based on model predictive control (MPC) is proposed to guarantee vehicle path tracking performance. Research results show that the proposed method enables the vehicle to steadily and accurately track the planned trajectory under high-speed and low-adhesion condition. Compared with the schemes in other methods, the reserve margin of the tyre force is greatly improved in the proposed method, thus enabling the tyre to exert greater control potential.

