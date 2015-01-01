Abstract

To improve the roll stability of semi-trailers, a robust model predictive controller (RMPC) is designed. To analysis the vehicle dynamic behaviour, a nonlinear seven-degree of freedom (7-DOF) vehicle model is defined. Based on the robust invariant set theory, and taking the uncertainty of the driver's driving behaviour into account, the maximal robust control invariant (RCI) set is calculated and its robustness is analysed. The N-step controllable sets of the vehicle are also solved. An anti-roll controller considering multiple constraints is designed based on the robust model predictive control theory. Simulation results show that the controller can keep the lateral load transfer rate within 0.7 and make the state variables converge. In addition, the controller can reduce the lateral acceleration by 50% in the step steering input test.

