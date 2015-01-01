SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li Q, Wang H, Xie D, Jiang C. Int. J. Veh. Des. 2023; 93(3): 280-291.

(Copyright © 2023, Inderscience Publishers)

10.1504/IJVD.2023.135484

With the rapid development of advanced technologies, vehicles can share information with each other based on vehicle-to-vehicle (namely V2V for simplicity) communication. It is expected that the V2V information can improve efficiency and stability of traffic flow, which has attracted much attention in traffic flow theory. To this end, this study develops an alternative car-following model with the consideration of V2V information. By using the linear stability theory, stability analysis is performed, and the string stability condition is obtained. The results indicate that V2V information can improve the stability of traffic flow, and traffic fluctuations can thus be suppressed. Case studies were carried out based on numerical simulations, and the results coincided with the theoretical ones.


