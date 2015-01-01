|
Citation
|
Dossi S, Messerschmidt B, Ribeiro LM, Almeida M, Rein G. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(2): 296-312.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Buildings in communities near wildlands, in the wildland-urban interface (WUI), can experience wildfire damage.Aims To quantitatively assess the relationship between building features and damage, a building wildfire resistance index is developed and validated with the 2013-2017 CAL FIRE (DINS) database from California, USA, and the 2017 Pedrógão Grande Fire Complex post-fire investigation from Portugal.
Language: en