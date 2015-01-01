Abstract

Background Junction fires occur when two fire fronts merge. The rate of spread (ROS) and heat release rate (HRR) of the junction increase more quickly than that of each fire front, this effect exacerbated by slopes.Aims Numerical modelling of junction fires and an interpretation of their behaviour are given examining the key influencing factors.



METHODS Twenty physics-based simulations of laboratory-scale junction fires were performed for a shrub fuel bed using FIRESTAR3D, varying slope (0°-40°) and junction angles (15°-90°).Key results Accelerative and decelerative behaviours were observed for junction angles lower than 45°, but above this, deceleration was absent. The behaviour was firmly related to junction angle evolution, which controlled the flame and interactions between fire fronts. HRR followed similar trends; maximum HRR increased with increasing junction angle. Convection was the primary heat transfer mode in the initial propagation phase. In no-slope cases, radiation was the dominant method of heat transfer, but convection dominated fires on slopes.



CONCLUSIONS The physics-based model provided great insight into junction fire behaviour. The junction angle was critical for determining ROS and fire behaviour.Implications The research helped to assess the effects of some topographical parameters in extreme fires. Situational awareness, operational predictions and firefighter safety will consequently improve.

