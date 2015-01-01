|
Ganteaume A, Guillaume B, Girardin B, Guerra F. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(3): 363-379.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
Background In most wildland-urban interface (WUI) fires, damage to buildings results from poor surrounding vegetation management. No simulation had been conducted yet on historical WUI fires with Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling.Aims It was interesting to check the feasibility of this modelling in simulating past fire cases for different scenarios of vegetation management and fire propagation.
Language: en