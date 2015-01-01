Abstract

Background In most wildland-urban interface (WUI) fires, damage to buildings results from poor surrounding vegetation management. No simulation had been conducted yet on historical WUI fires with Computational Fluid Dynamics modelling.Aims It was interesting to check the feasibility of this modelling in simulating past fire cases for different scenarios of vegetation management and fire propagation.



METHODS We studied three cases of WUI dwellings surrounded by gardens (subject to French regulations on fuel reduction) adjacent to forest affected by a past fire. The 3D fire propagation was assessed using the Fire Dynamic Simulator model (FDS) and taking into account accurate fire environment (fine vegetation distribution, terrain, etc.).Key results Results showed that, in the current model state, brush-clearing mitigated fire intensity and propagation and damage to ornamental vegetation. However, it sometimes highlighted that this measure could be strengthened when the effects of topography and wind were combined.



CONCLUSIONS FDS modelling at the WUI scale using accurate vegetation distribution proved to be functionally satisfactory, exhibiting realistic fire behaviour.Implications Once validated, this modelling will ultimately help to assess when fuel reduction is efficient in fire mitigation and to pinpoint possible limitations.

Language: en