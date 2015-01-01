Abstract

Background Jet fires and boiling liquid expanding vapour explosions (BLEVEs) are potential events when a vessel containing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is exposed to fire. Events involving domestic LPG tanks have occurred at wildland-urban interface areas in Portugal, the USA, Spain and Greece.Aims Evaluation of the pressure relief device (PRD), the type of cylinder and the effects of jet fires and BLEVEs.



METHODS LPG cylinders manufactured with steel and composite materials were exposed to fire. Hydrostatic tests were carried out to compare the burst pressure without fire influence. Fourteen accidents that occurred during wildfires are described.Key results The presence of a PRD and the right choice of type of cylinder as well as cylinder location may avert major accidents. The jet fires and fireball radiation are also described, as well as the maximum distance reached by cylinder fragments.



CONCLUSIONS The tests showed that the burst pressure in the test of a cylinder without PRD under fire was significantly lower when compared with the hydrostatic tests.Implications Lastly, recommendations to avoid accidents are made.

Language: en