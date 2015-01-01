Abstract

Background This paper identifies the weaknesses of the Portuguese approach to promote wildfire risk reduction through spatial planning.



Aims This paper contributes to bridging a critical gap in knowledge on the role of spatial planning in the reduction of wildfire hazard, given that the characteristics of fire hazard are distinctive from other natural hazards.



METHODS Firstly, we used an online questionnaire answered by 175 municipalities of Portugal in order to examine local technicians' experience in applying spatial planning legislation and wildfire management policies. In a second step, we collected data from a Delphi survey with 27 experts with the aim of confirming or repudiating the importance of each need for integration between spatial planning and rural fire management indicated by the replies of the 175 municipalities.



Key results, conclusions, and implications



One of the main identified weaknesses relates to the integration of the National Hazard Map in the Constraints Map of the Master Plans, considering the high inter-annual variability of fire hazard and the long-term definition of the municipal spatial planning framework.

