Abstract

Background The ground fraction refers to the ratio of the liquid collected on the ground to the dropped liquid, which is the key index used to assess the drop ground pattern of air tankers when combating wildfires. However, there is no quantitative mechanism model to estimate ground fraction.Aims and methods The current work aims to create a simple model of the ground fraction by directly using full-scale drop test data with different firefighting agents for fitting.Key results and conclusions The result shows that the ground fraction can be estimated by simple quantitative relationships despite significant differences between the conditions of the drop tests. These relationships include factors that can be manipulated during aircraft and release system design as well as during aerial firefighting operations.Implications Based on the presented model, an equation for the maximum coverage level of the mean liquid distribution is solved, and the induced effects of drop velocity, drop height, liquid viscosity and other factors on the ground pattern are revealed, which can provide direct predictions of ground drop distributions.

Language: en