|
Citation
|
Kasraee NK, Hawbaker TJ, Radeloff VC. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(4): 610-621.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Wildland-urban interface (WUI) maps identify areas with wildfire risk, but they are often outdated owing to the lack of building data. Convolutional neural networks (CNNs) can extract building locations from remote sensing data, but their accuracy in WUI areas is unknown. Additionally, CNNs are computationally intensive and technically complex, making them challenging for end-users, such as those who use or create WUI maps, to apply.Aims We identified buildings pre- and post-wildfire and estimated building destruction for three California wildfires: Camp, Tubbs and Woolsey.
Language: en