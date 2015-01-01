Abstract

Background United States federal wildland fire policy requires the use of formal decision support systems (DSS) for fire incidents that last for an extended time. However, the ways that wildfire managers use DSSs in decisions regarding fire management remain understudied, including how users engage with or utilise them to make strategic decisions.Aims Researchers sought to understand how users engage with the Wildland Fire Decision Support System (WFDSS), their view of its utilities and challenges, and their perspectives about WFDSS training.



METHODS We present the results of thematic analysis from 46 semi-structured interviews with employees in the US Forest Service Southwestern Region with a WFDSS user account.Key results Users indicated that the program is viewed as efficient for sharing information about wildfires and documenting management decision rationale. They identified emerging gaps in technical proficiency and the need for specialised training that creates high-level users to help guide teams using the program.



CONCLUSIONS We offer suggestions about continued use of WFDSS including modifications to information distribution, revision of user roles, and expanded support for skills training.Implications Our results suggest that small changes to the WFDSS program and training curriculum may improve the experience of end-users and better match how they are using the program.

