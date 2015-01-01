|
Citation
|
Montoya LE, Corona-Núñez RO, Campo JE. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(5): 651-664.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Despite the regional and global effects of biomass burning at national and pantropical scales, little effort has focused on determining the influence of climate and socioeconomic conditions on fire regimes in tropical regions.Aims We explored the climate and human factors that explain remotely sensed burnt area and fire abundance in Mexico.
Language: en