|
Citation
|
Berman MT, Ye X, Thapa LH, Peterson DA, Hyer EJ, Soja AJ, Gargulinski EM, Csiszar I, Schmidt CC, Saide PE. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(5): 665-678.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Accurately estimating burned area from satellites is key to improving biomass burning emission models, studying fire evolution and assessing environmental impacts. Previous studies have found that current methods for estimating burned area of fires from satellite active-fire data do not always provide an accurate estimate.Aims and methods In this work, we develop a novel algorithm to estimate hourly accumulated burned area based on the area from boundaries of non-convex polygons containing the accumulated Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) active-fire detections. Hourly time series are created by combining VIIRS estimates with Fire Radiative Power (FRP) estimates from GOES-17 (Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite) data.
Language: en