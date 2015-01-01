Abstract

Background Fire research and management applications, such as fire behaviour analysis and emissions modelling, require consistent, highly resolved spatiotemporal information on wildfire growth progression.



Aims We developed a new fire mapping method that uses quality-assured sub-daily active fire/thermal anomaly satellite retrievals (2003-2020 MODIS and 2012-2020 VIIRS data) to develop a high-resolution wildfire growth dataset, including growth areas, perimeters, and cross-referenced fire information from agency reports.



METHODS Satellite fire detections were buffered using a historical pixel-to-fire size relationship, then grouped spatiotemporally into individual fire events. Sub-daily and daily growth areas and perimeters were calculated for each fire event. After assembly, fire event characteristics including location, size, and date, were merged with agency records to create a cross-referenced dataset.Key results Our satellite-based total fire size shows excellent agreement with agency records for MODIS (R2 = 0.95) and VIIRS (R2 = 0.97) in California. VIIRS-based estimates show improvement over MODIS for fires with areas less than 4047 ha (10 000 acres). To our knowledge, this is the finest resolution quality-assured fire growth dataset available.



CONCLUSIONS and Implications The novel spatiotemporal resolution and methodological consistency of our dataset can enable advances in fire behaviour and fire weather research and model development efforts, smoke modelling, and near real-time fire monitoring.

