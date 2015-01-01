|
Moody MJ, Stoll R, Bailey BN. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(5): 749-766.
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
Background Modelling of fire front progression is challenging due to the large range of spatial and temporal scales involved in the interactions between the atmosphere and fire fronts. Further modelling complications arise when heterogeneous terrain and fuels are considered.Aims The aim of this study was to create a new parameterisation for wildfire-induced winds that accounts for the effects of heterogeneous terrain and fuels within the QES-Fire modelling framework - a fast-response wildfire model.
Language: en