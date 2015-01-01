|
Potter BE, Tannhauser K. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(5): 767-776.
Abstract
Background Satellite fire radiative power (FRP) products are a potential source of wildland fire growth measurements that could be used with gridded or observed weather data to study meteorological influences on wildfire behaviour. There is little research to date examining how FRP relates to weather.Aims The goal of this study is to explore the relationship between satellite wildland fire FRP measurements and wind speed.
