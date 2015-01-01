|
Citation
|
Potter BE. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(5): 777-795.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Previous work by the author and others has examined weather associated with growth of exceptionally large fires ('Fires of Unusual Size', or FOUS), looking at three of four factors associated with critical fire weather patterns: antecedent drying, high wind and low humidity. However, the authors did not examine atmospheric stability, the fourth factor.Aims This study examined the relationships of mid-tropospheric stability and dryness used in the Haines Index, and changes in surface wind speed or direction, to growth of FOUS.
Language: en