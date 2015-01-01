|
Citation
|
Brody-Heine S, Zhang J, Katurji M, Pearce HG, Kittridge M. Int. J. Wildland Fire 2023; 32(6): 872-885.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association of Wildland Fire, Fire Research Institute, Publisher CSIRO Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Background Wildfire spread is influenced significantly by the weather variability. Wind speed and direction changes, resulting from synoptic weather systems and small-scale meteorological processes in complex terrain, can drastically alter fire intensity and spread.Aims To investigate the use of vector wind change (VWC) integrated with the Fire Weather Index (FWI) as a new metric in fire danger.
Language: en