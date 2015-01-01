Abstract

Background Wildfire spread is influenced significantly by the weather variability. Wind speed and direction changes, resulting from synoptic weather systems and small-scale meteorological processes in complex terrain, can drastically alter fire intensity and spread.Aims To investigate the use of vector wind change (VWC) integrated with the Fire Weather Index (FWI) as a new metric in fire danger.



METHODS A 20-year FWI and modified FWI was calculated from weather station and gridded numerical weather simulation data.Key results High VWC is found primarily on the South Island, inland and in areas of complex terrain. After incorporating VWC into the FWI, data from the modified FWI show spatiotemporal patterns that highlight the impact of wind variability in the fire danger.



CONCLUSIONS High VWC station data mapped with synoptic type suggest the primary factor in determining high VWC is meso- and micro-scale terrain-driven meteorology, not larger synoptic regimes.Implications The current fire danger metric, the Fire Weather Index (FWI), does not include wind direction changes for high wind speeds. Therefore, the inclusion of VWC as an additional metric in fire danger calculations in a modified FWI could increase operational understanding of high-danger locations and terrain impacts on extreme and unpredictable fire behaviour.

Language: en