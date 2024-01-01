Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Alcohol use disorder (AUD) has significant social and economic consequences in addition to health implications. Alcohol and drug use are linked to violence, particularly intimate partner violence and domestic violence. Identifying the characteristics of individuals with AUD and a history of domestic violence is important. Our study aimed to investigate differences between AUD patients with and without domestic violence.



METHODS: This retrospective study examined the medical records of individuals diagnosed with AUD participating in a central Taiwan alcohol treatment program from 2019 to 2020. Utilizing the Cut down, Annoyed, Guilty, and Eye-opener questionnaire (CAGE), Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test (AUDIT), Brief Michigan Alcoholism Screening Test (MAST), Beck Depression Inventory (BDI), Beck's Anxiety Inventory (BAI), World Health Organization Quality of Life (WHOQOL), and a question on suicidal ideation, we collected data on diverse variables, including a history of domestic violence. A total of 136 individuals were included in the analysis.



RESULTS: Twenty participants had a history of domestic violence, while 116 did not. Those with a history of domestic violence had significantly higher MAST scores, lower quality of life, and higher caregiver burden compared to those without a history of domestic violence. They also had a higher proportion of adverse consequences related to alcohol use and higher suicidal ideation scores.



CONCLUSIONS: It is important to assess the risk of domestic violence in individuals with AUD, particularly those with higher MAST scores. Questions 4 and 10 of the MAST, which relate to adverse consequences of alcohol use, such as losing friends or being arrested for drunk driving, could serve as warning questions for domestic violence. Further research is needed to assess the efficacy of interventions in reducing domestic violence risk in individuals with AUD.

