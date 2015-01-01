Abstract

AIM: The aim of the present study is to analyze drowning fatalities in the Vistula River from 2011 to 2020 in the Lesser Poland Voivodeship.



MATERIAL AND METHODS: The material for the study consisted of autopsy protocols provided by the Department of Forensic Medicine in Cracow. Demographic data, results of post-mortem examinations and results of basic toxicological tests - levels of ethyl alcohol in the blood and urine of decedents were analyzed. The extracted data were subjected to statistical analysis using TIBCO Statistica® 13.3.0 software. χ2 and one-way ANOVA tests of independence (p < 0.05) were performed.



RESULTS: 79 cases were analyzed. The mean age was 44.2 years (SD = 16.81). The majority of the study group was male (73.1%). 57.9% of men were under the influence of alcohol (>0.5 per mille) at the time of drowning, compared to 23.8% of women (p = 0.008). Most bodies were found between the Kosciuszko and Dąbie barrages (57.0%). Spring and summer were the most common seasons for drownings (59.5%). 35.4% of victims suffered from psychiatric illnesses. Emphysema aquosum was more frequent in bodies that were not in an advanced state of putrefaction (p = 0.000). 23.1% of victims had head injuries, 14.1% - upper limb injuries, while 11.5% had lower limb injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: Inebriated men are more likely to be victims of drowning, which may be due to a greater tendency toward reckless behavior and irresponsible consumption of alcoholic beverages. Most drownings occur in the city center, which points to suicide as the cause of incident. The occurrence of external injuries is the result of jumping from a great height or the effect of carrying the corpse downstream.

