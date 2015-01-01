Abstract

Prolonged exposure to violence in any form takes a toll on children's health. It may increase the risk of multiple mental disorders appearing in adult life. Such disorders may be of severe intensity, and in extreme cases, they can even disable normal functioning both individually and socially. The present case concerns an eight-year-old girl subjected to all forms of abuse (sexual, physical, psychological and negligence) in her biological family. The foster parents made a notification of a suspected criminal offence based on their multiple observations of behavioral disorders of the child. After analyzing the evidence, including observations of behavior in the foster family and a comprehensive medical-psychological examination of the subject, all forms of child abuse according to ICD-10 have been diagnosed, as well as a negative impact of violence on the child's psychological well-being. A thorough analysis of the whole available data led to a conclusion that the girl, functioning in her biological family, was exposed to a direct danger of severe health impairment in the form of a permanent mental illness within the meaning of art. 160 of the Polish Penal Code.

Language: en