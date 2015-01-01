Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several studies have reported that psychotic-like experiences are associated with low levels of resilience and increased suicide risk. However, it remains unknown as to whether resilience mediates or moderates the association between psychotic-like experiences and suicide risk. Therefore, in this study, we aimed to explore the moderating and mediating effect of resilience in the association between psychotic-like experiences and suicide risk.



METHODS: A total of 1100 non-clinical, young adults (aged 18 - 35 years) with a negative history of psychiatric treatment were enrolled. Participants were recruited by the snowball sampling methodology through advertisements posted in the online platform. They were followed-up for about 7 months. Variables of interest were recorded using self-reports. Psychopathological assessment was conducted using the Prodromal Questionnaire-16, the Patient Health Questionnaire-9, the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7, the Traumatic Experience Checklist, the Childhood Experience of Care and Abuse Questionnaire, the Cannabis Problems Questionnaire, the Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale-10, and the Mini-International Neuropsychiatric Interview. The STROBE statement guidelines were followed.



RESULTS: The moderation analysis revealed that higher levels of psychotic-like experiences and related distress at baseline were associated with significantly higher suicide risk at the follow-up after adjustment for baseline sociodemographic characteristics, depressive and anxiety symptoms, a history of childhood trauma, and problematic cannabis use. The interaction between follow-up resilience and distress related to baseline psychotic-like experiences was significantly and negatively associated with suicide risk at the follow-up. Specifically, the correlation between the level of distress related to psychotic-like experiences and suicide risk was significant and positive only in participants with lower levels of resilience. This interaction did not reach statistical significance for the baseline level of psychotic-like experiences. No significant mediating effect of the follow-up resilience level in the association between baseline psychotic-like experiences and the follow-up suicide risk was found.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings from the present study indicate that resilience might protect against suicide risk in people with psychotic-like experiences. These findings could be applied in the formulation of early intervention strategies aimed at mitigating the risk of suicide. Future studies need to explore the effects of interventions targeting resilience for individuals with psychotic-like experiences.

