|
Citation
|
Hassannezhad K, Asadzadeh F, Iranpour S, Rabiepoor S, Akhavan Akbari P. BMC Womens Health 2024; 24(1): e31.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38191359
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Female genital mutilation has many sexual, physical, and psychological consequences. The present study aimed to examine the relationship between Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C), and Sexual Function among circumcised women in Sardasht City, Iran." METHODS: In this present cross-sectional study, 197 women who were mutilated entered the study by simple random sampling from two healthcare centers in Sardasht, Iran. A gynecologist first performed a genital examination to identify the type of female genital mutilation of participants. Subsequently, Socio-demographic and FGM/C-related characteristics checklist and the female sexual function index questionnaire were completed by interview method. Data were analyzed using SPSS 23 software.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Iran; Circumcision; Female genital mutilation; Female sexual function