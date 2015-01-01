Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Limited data exist on pre-hospital pediatric trauma mortality in Canada. The Nova Scotia Trauma Registry is a provincial population-based registry that captures data from the Medical Examiner Service. This study examined the characteristics of pediatric trauma patient mortality in the pre-hospital and in-hospital settings.



METHODS: We conducted a cohort study of major pediatric traumas recorded in our provincial database from April 1, 2001 to March 31, 2018. Characteristics of pre-hospital and in-hospital deaths were compared with t tests and Chi-square analyses. Multivariate regression modeling was used to identify predictors of pre-hospital mortality. The geographic distribution of pre-hospital trauma was assessed using choropleth maps.



RESULTS: We identified 1,258 pediatric traumas, resulting in 217 deaths (137 pre-hospital, 80 in-hospital). Males accounted for 62.7% of fatalities. The 15-17 age group accounted for most deaths in both groups (pre-hospital 61.3%; in-hospital 41.3%). Injuries sustained in rural areas resulted in 74.7% of all deaths. For both groups, blunt trauma was the predominant injury type and motor vehicle collisions, the most prevalent injury mechanism. Patients who died pre-hospital had a higher mean age (13.3 vs. 10.7, p = 0.002) and a greater proportion were intentional injuries (23.4% vs. 15%; p = 0.02). Urban residency was more frequently observed in in-hospital deaths (57.5% vs. 36.5%, p < 0.001). Pre-hospital mortality was associated with increasing age (OR 1.1), higher injury severity score (OR 1.1), and intentional injury (OR 15.6).



CONCLUSION: Over 10% of major pediatric traumas resulted in pre-hospital death, primarily from motor vehicle collisions in rural areas. Compared to in-hospital mortality, patients who died pre-hospital were older with more severe injuries and more likely to have intentionally injured themselves. These results underscore the importance for emergency physicians and EMS systems to consider geographic factors and injury patterns, advocate for improved injury prevention programs, mental health supports, and delivery of on-scene critical care services.

