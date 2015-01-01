Abstract

Gastric artery injury resulting from blunt abdominal trauma is rare, with only eight previous cases documented in the published literature. Our report describes a case involving an injury to the right gastric artery with concomitant injuries to the liver and spleen, for which arterial embolization targeting the right gastric artery was performed. The patient, a 66-year-old woman without any remarkable medical history, was involved in a motor vehicle accident. She was brought to the hospital in a state of shock and complaining of upper abdominal pain. Contrast-enhanced CT indicated hepatic and splenic injuries, intra-abdominal hemorrhaging, and effusion of contrast medium, suggesting involvement of the right gastric artery. Subsequent angiography confirmed irregularities in the diameter of the right gastric artery, prompting coil embolization. A conservative therapeutic approach was selected due to the absence of evidence regarding active hemorrhage or vascular injury within the hepatic or splenic regions. The patient remained clinically stable following the embolization, without any sequelae. Arterial embolization is warranted if preoperative contrast CT indicates signs of hemorrhage, even if hemostasis is ostensibly attained during angiography. Our findings allude to the feasibility of non-operative management (NOM) rather than laparotomy for cases of gastric artery injury.

