Abstract

AIM: The aim of this study was to evaluate rib fracture-related complications in blunt chest traumas.



METHODOLOGY: The study included a cohort of 132 male and 42 female patients, aged between 22 and 89 years, all diagnosed with rib fractures subsequent to blunt chest trauma. The data collection period extended from November 2017 to November 2019. Pulmonary complications, including pneumothorax, hemothorax, pulmonary contusion, flail chest, and the need for mechanical ventilator support, were retrospectively evaluated based on age, gender, trauma history, bilateral fractures, the number of fractured ribs, and concomitant traumas in other systems. Patients with one or two fractured ribs were included in Group 1, while those with three or more rib fractures were in Goup 2.



RESULTS: Patients in Group 2 (n=82) had a significantly higher mean age and complication rate compared to patients in Group 1 (56.24 vs. 51.08; p: 0.033; p=0.000). Falls from height were the most common trauma history. The most frequently broken ribs were the fifth right (n=35) and the ninth right ribs (n=35), followed by the seventh right (n=33) and the seventh left rib (n=32) in order. Pneumothorax was diagnosed in 60 patients (34.4%), hemothorax in 48 patients (27.5%), and pulmonary contusion in 22 patients (12.6%). Seven patients had a flail chest (4.0%) and four required mechanical ventilation support. The number of male patients was significantly higher (p=0.000). Motor vehicle accidents were most correlated with complications in trauma history (p=0.002). Elderly age, bilateral fractures, three or more fractured ribs, and the mechanism of trauma were significantly correlated with complications (p < 0.05). The mortality rate was 0%.



CONCLUSION: Three or more fractured ribs, bilateral fractures, and high-energy traumas are important risk factors, particularly in the elderly population. For patients meeting these criteria, hospitalization and careful observation are recommended.

Language: en