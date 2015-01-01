Abstract

This study aimed to assess the level of basic life support (BLS) knowledge among fifth- and sixth-year medical students in Jordan, identify differences in knowledge levels between male and female students and between different universities, and provide insights into the current status of BLS training in medical education in Jordan. The study had 570 respondents, with females constituting 61.1% of the sample. The total average score for medical students was 12.24/17 (72%), and there was a considerable variation in the response rate between universities. The study found that students whose source of knowledge was previous college courses had the highest mean score, and only 24.9% knew the proper position of both hands while doing chest compressions. The study underscores the importance of adequate BLS training for healthcare providers to improve survival rates and reduce mortality and morbidity associated with out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and road traffic accidents. The findings of this study could inform future interventions aimed at improving BLS knowledge and skills.

