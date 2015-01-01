Abstract

Idiopathic fascicular ventricular tachycardia (IFVT) is an arrhythmia that occurs in a structurally normal heart and may present with sudden onset in a healthy individual. We present the case of a 10-year-old female child, with no pertinent medical history, who complained of palpitations and shortness of breath, which was followed by suicidal ideations. On presentation to the ER, tachycardia was noted with other vital signs within normal limits. Labs were unremarkable. EKG showed wide-complex tachycardia with right bundle branch block and left superior axis, consistent with idiopathic left ventricular fascicular tachycardia. The echocardiogram showed normal cardiac structure. She was transferred to the cardiovascular care unit and intravenous verapamil was given with the resolution of symptoms and reversal of tachycardia. She remained hemodynamically stable and was subsequently discharged on oral verapamil. This case report is aimed at raising awareness of the different ways IFVT can manifest, aiding physicians to easily recognize the zebra among the horses.

