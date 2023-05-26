Abstract

PURPOSE: Determine the prevalence of otological symptoms and tympanic membrane perforation, healing rates of tympanic membrane perforation with surgical and conservative management, and hearing function in civilian victims of terrorist explosions.



METHODS: A systematic review was conducted with searches on Medline, Embase, EMCare and CINAHL for publications between the 1st January 1945 and 26th May 2023. Studies with quantitative data addressing our aims were included. This review is registered with PROSPERO: CRD42020166768. Among 2611 studies screened, 18 studies comprising prospective and retrospective cohort studies were included.



RESULTS: The percentage of eardrums perforated in patients admitted to hospital, under ENT follow up and attending the emergency department is 69.0% (CI 55.5-80.5%), 38.7% (CI 19.0-63.0%, I(2) 0.715%) and 21.0% (CI 11.9-34.3%, I(2) 0.718%) respectively. Perforated eardrums heal spontaneously in 62.9% (CI 50.4-73.8%, I(2) 0.687%) of cases and in 88.8% (CI 75.9-96.3%, I(2) 0.500%) of cases after surgery. Common symptoms present within one month of bombings are tinnitus 84.7% (CI 70.0-92.9%, I(2) 0.506%), hearing loss 83.0% (CI 64.5-92.9%, I(2) 0.505%) and ear fullness 59.7% (CI 13.4-93.4%, I(2) 0.719). Symptomatic status between one and six months commonly include no symptoms 57.5% (CI 46.0-68.3%), hearing loss 35.4% (CI 21.8-51.8%, I(2) 0.673%) and tinnitus 15.6% (CI 4.9-40.0%, I(2) 0.500%). Within one month of bombings, the most common hearing abnormality is sensorineural hearing loss affecting 26.9% (CI 16.9-40.1%, I(2) 0.689%) of ears 43.5% (CI 33.4-54.2%, I(2) 0.500) of people.



CONCLUSION: Tympanic membrane perforation, subjective hearing loss, tinnitus, ear fullness and sensorineural hearing loss are common sequelae of civilian terrorist explosions.

