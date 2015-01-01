|
Citation
|
Bachem R, Levin Y, Yuval K, Langer NK, Solomon Z, Bernstein A. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2300588.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38190253
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Traumatic stress among forcibly displaced people has a variety of adverse consequences beyond individual mental health, including implications for poor socioemotional developmental outcomes for their children post-displacement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
depression; Asylum-seekers; child socio-emotional development; complex posttraumatic stress disorder; depresión; desarrollo infantil socioemocional; intergenerational trauma transmission; Solicitante de asilo; transmisión intergeneracional del trauma; trastorno de estrés postraumático complejo