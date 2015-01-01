|
Citation
|
Vasupanrajit A, Maes M, Jirakran K, Tunvirachaisakul C. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1249839.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38188051
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: We found that neuroticism may be identified as a subclinical manifestation of the phenome of depression, comprising depressive and anxiety symptoms, and suicidal behaviors. Rumination is positively associated with depression and neuroticism and may mediate the effects of neuroticism on depression. This study aimed to determine whether rumination or its components, including brooding or reflection, mediate the effects of neuroticism on depression or, alternatively, whether both neuroticism and rumination are manifestations of the phenome of depression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; affective disorders; major depression; precision psychiatry; stress