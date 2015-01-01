|
Chen D, Xu B, Chen J. Front. Psychiatry 2023; 14: e1302477.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Media)
38188055
INTRODUCTION: Cyberbullying could have a severe and long-term impact on the physical and mental health of secondary school students because of its characteristics of being hidden, repetitive, and exceeding the limitations of time and space, thus attracting widespread attention. Among the many environmental factors, family was the immediate environment where secondary school students live. Violent behaviors such as aggression displayed by other subjects in the family environment could trigger aggressive behaviors among secondary school students, and the indirectness of the online environment intensifies this tendency.
depression; cyberbullying behavior; domestic violence exposure; secondary school students; self-control