SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Saleem SM, Alkasaby M, Shoib S. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1343708.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)

DOI

10.3389/fpubh.2023.1343708

PMID

38186689

PMCID

PMC10770239

Abstract

Suicide remains a critical public health concern, intricately entwined with factors ranging from mental health vulnerabilities to societal pressures. Research on "Public health, suicide, and substance addiction" offers a wealth of information about the complex interplay between these three problems. Suicide is a hidden epidemic that is quiet and has many underlying factors. Scholars have traditionally placed a high value on investigating and evaluating various causative factors (1).

In this editorial, we navigate through the key themes and notable findings across a diverse array of studies, each shedding light on distinct facets of this complex landscape.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Public Health; mental health; suicide prevention; *Substance-Related Disorders; *Suicide; addiction; public mental health (PMH); substance addiction

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print