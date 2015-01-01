|
Citation
|
Saleem SM, Alkasaby M, Shoib S. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1343708.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38186689
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Suicide remains a critical public health concern, intricately entwined with factors ranging from mental health vulnerabilities to societal pressures. Research on "Public health, suicide, and substance addiction" offers a wealth of information about the complex interplay between these three problems. Suicide is a hidden epidemic that is quiet and has many underlying factors. Scholars have traditionally placed a high value on investigating and evaluating various causative factors (1).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Public Health; mental health; suicide prevention; *Substance-Related Disorders; *Suicide; addiction; public mental health (PMH); substance addiction