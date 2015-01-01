Abstract

Suicide remains a critical public health concern, intricately entwined with factors ranging from mental health vulnerabilities to societal pressures. Research on "Public health, suicide, and substance addiction" offers a wealth of information about the complex interplay between these three problems. Suicide is a hidden epidemic that is quiet and has many underlying factors. Scholars have traditionally placed a high value on investigating and evaluating various causative factors (1).



In this editorial, we navigate through the key themes and notable findings across a diverse array of studies, each shedding light on distinct facets of this complex landscape.

Language: en