Citation
Li J, Zhang C, Cai X, Peng Y, Liu S, Lai W, Chang Y, Liu Y, Yu L. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1294360.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38186712
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic, which began in the last quarter of 2019, has had a significant impact on urban transportation. With increasing demand for urban transport, the internal roads and public spaces of university campuses play an important role in facilitating commuting and communication between various functional zones. While considerable research has been conducted on route planning, pedestrian-vehicle segregation, and safety management in the internal transportation environment of university campuses, empirical investigations exploring barrier-free inclusive campus environment design and the subjective evaluation of road and public space users in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic are lacking. Recent developments in travel behavior models and positive psychology have led to an increased focus on the correlation among subjective perceptions, attitudes, emotions, and commuting satisfaction in urban transportation and planning design.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Humans; Perception; Transportation; COVID-19; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Pandemics; barrier-free environment; commuting satisfaction; Personal Satisfaction; positive emotions; structural equation modelling; university campus commuting