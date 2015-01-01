Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Mortality caused by carbon monoxide every year threatens the lives of Iranian people, whose spatial and temporal distribution is not known for formulating prevention policies and interventions. This study was conducted to determine the trend of mortality rate changes due to carbon monoxide CO poisoning by Spatio-temporal analysis in Iran from 2011 to 2018.



METHODS: An ecological study was conducted based on data from the reports at the National Center for Statistics of Iran for 8 years from 21 March 2011 to 21 March 2018. The number of deaths due to CO poisoning and the annual mortality rates of CO poisoning per 100,000 populations were calculated. To determine the geographical and temporal distribution of death caused by carbon monoxide, spatiotemporal statistical analysis was used.



RESULTS: A total of 6078 deaths were reported due to CO poisoning 4497 deaths were male (74%) and 1596 were female (26%) from 2011 to 2018. Both sexes' mortality rate due to CO poisoning was 1.26 from 2011 to 0.91 in 2018. According to the results, the overall male-to-female ratio was 2.8. The mortality rate due to CO Poisoning had a decreasing trend. However, this trend did not have a linear trend (p = 0.37). The highest mortality due to CO poisoning was seen in the northern and western provinces of Iran.



CONCLUSION: Our results showed that the mortality rate due to CO poisoning had a decreasing trend during the understudied period. Also, most of the deaths due to CO poisoning occurred in the northern and western provinces of Iran. So, designing prevention programs as well as increasing people's awareness in these regions is recommended.

Language: en